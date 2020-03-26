App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Enough foodgrains stock with FCI; govt closely monitoring PDS distribution: Ram Vilas Paswan

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains under the Public Distribution System, is keeping a close watch on supply of subsidised grains to the ration-card holders, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on March 26.



"FCI godowns has sufficient reserves to meet the demand and officials are keeping a close watch on distribution of foodgrains," Paswan said in a tweet.

Senior FCI officials have been asked to monitor the supply situation 24X7, he added.

According to official data, the government currently has total 58.49 million tonnes of foodgrain in the FCI godowns. Out of which, rice constitutes 30.97 million tonne and wheat 27.52 million tonne.

The foodgrain stock, however, is much higher than the required norm of maintaining a reserve of about 21 million tonne as on April 1.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FCI #India #Politics #Ram Vilas Paswan

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.