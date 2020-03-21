App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Dushyant Singh, who dined with COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor, tests negative

In a Twitter post, Singh said, "My report for Covid-19 has come out negative. However, as a precautionary measure, I am in isolation and following all health-related advisories."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who had attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor was present, has tested negative for COVID-19. Kanika Kapoor, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 20.

After the news of the singer testing positive for the disease broke, all politicians, who had attended the party in Lucknow at which she was invited, went into self-quarantine.

These politicians included former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

Close
In a Twitter post, Singh said, "My report for Covid-19 has come out negative. However, as a precautionary measure, I am in isolation and following all health-related advisories."

related news

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.