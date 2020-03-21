Coronavirus pandemic: Dushyant Singh, who dined with COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor, tests negative

BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who had attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor was present, has tested negative for COVID-19. Kanika Kapoor, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 20.

After the news of the singer testing positive for the disease broke, all politicians, who had attended the party in Lucknow at which she was invited, went into self-quarantine.

These politicians included former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.



मेरी #Covid19 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है, लेकिन सावधानी के तौर पर मैं फिलहाल आइसोलेशन में हूं तथा स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी सभी निर्देशों का पालन कर रहा हूं।

— Dushyant Singh (@DushyantDholpur) March 21, 2020

In a Twitter post, Singh said, "My report for Covid-19 has come out negative. However, as a precautionary measure, I am in isolation and following all health-related advisories."

