Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Door-to-door testing in Mumbai's Dharavi as part of special plan to contain outbreak

Suspected cases will be moved to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome in Worli

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Special measures are being undertaken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale has said.

According to the contours of the plan, door-to-door testing will start in the area, and the Maharashtra Medical Council will also participate in the exercise. Staffers of the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will conduct the door-to-door testing, Shewale said.

Suspected cases will then be moved to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai's Worli area. Late on April 8, state minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted that the NSCI dome is being converted into a "huge quarantine centre".

"The NSCI Dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in G-South ward. Till now, our contact tracing has been highest and testing too. Ensuring that carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others," Thackeray had tweeted. 

Dharavi has registered 14 positive cases of coronavirus till date with three deaths.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

