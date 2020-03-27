Coronavirus pandemic | DMart stores struggle to operate after drop in staff attendance: Report

Supermarket chain DMart, owned by Avenue Supermarts, is struggling to operate its stores and product delivery due to shortage of staff amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a BusinessLine report.

Over 90 percent of DMart's employees are unable to attend work due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Mumbai-based company has 206 stores across India. The central government has permitted stores providing essential items to remain open.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As of March 24, DMart stores saw 70-80 percent of employee attendance, BusinessLine reported.

But, the staff attendance lowered from March 25, after the lockdown came into effect.

"Our staff attendance is down by 80-90 percent in certain cities. Only 10-20 per cent of the workforce is able to come," a DMart spokesperson told the paper.

On its website, DMart discouraged customers from hoarding essential items.

“We have sufficient stock of daily essentials, but we do not have enough employees coming to work,” the spokesperson told the publication.