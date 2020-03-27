App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | DMart stores struggle to operate after drop in staff attendance: Report

On it's website, DMart discouraged customers from hoarding essential items.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DMart
DMart
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Supermarket chain DMart, owned by Avenue Supermarts, is struggling to operate its stores and product delivery due to shortage of staff amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a BusinessLine report.

Over 90 percent of DMart's employees are unable to attend work due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Mumbai-based company has 206 stores across India. The central government has permitted stores providing essential items to remain open.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

As of March 24, DMart stores saw 70-80 percent of employee attendance, BusinessLine reported.

But, the staff attendance lowered from March 25, after the lockdown came into effect.

"Our staff attendance is down by 80-90 percent in certain cities. Only 10-20 per cent of the workforce is able to come," a DMart spokesperson told the paper.

On its website, DMart discouraged customers from hoarding essential items.

“We have sufficient stock of daily essentials, but we do not have enough employees coming to work,” the spokesperson told the publication.

Screenshot of DMart website

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #coronavirus #Current Affairs #DMart

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.