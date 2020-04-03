Coronavirus pandemic | Disparity in medical staff distribution as 5 states have 52% doctors

Five states in India have a concentration of allopathic doctors—52 percent, an increasing cause for concern as the country reports a steady rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

India has 1,201,354 doctors for its 1.35 billion population, which works out to one doctor per 1,404 patients—much below the World Health Organisations’ (WHO) recommended 1:1,000 ratio.

These 1,201,354 doctors are those registered with the State Medical Councils or Medical Council of India as on September 30, 2019, as per data presented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the Rajya Sabha.

But assuming 80 percent availability (health and other factors) at any given time, only 9.61 lakh doctors may be in service, the paper said.

Moreover, a major 52 percent of the total number of doctors practise in only five states with Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra having 12 percent of this, followed by 10 percent in Karnataka, 8 percent in Andhra Pradesh and 7 percent in Uttar Pradesh, it noted.

Among the lowest percentage of doctors are in Odisha, Delhi and Assam – 2 percent each, followed by Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Uttarakhand with 1 percent each.

For other medical staff in India, the numbers stand at 2,129,820 registered nurses (RN) and registered midwives (RM); 885,383 auxiliary nurses and midwives; and 56,644 lady health visitors.

The report also considers that 7.88 lakh Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy (AUH) doctors joining in efforts at 80 percent availability (6.30 lakh AUH doctors), would give a doctor-population ratio of 1:848.

As per a statement from the MoHFW, various steps have been taken to increase medical staff strength. Among these measures are new medical colleges attached with district hospitals in under-served districts and upgrade of existing government medical colleges to increase MBBD and PG seats.