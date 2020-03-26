App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dhirubhai Ambani School commences teaching through virtual platform

"It's the beginning of a new session at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the start of a new academic term. But in a new way. These are challenging times," Nita Ambani said in a video message to the students and their parents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As schools around the country remain closed for an extended period, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is commencing stay-at-home life teaching through the virtual platform for the students of the prestigious school, its founder chairperson Nita Ambani said.

The coronavirus pandemic, she said, is an unprecedented crisis for humanity that has led to an unprecedented lockdown across the country to prevent its spread.

The coronavirus pandemic, she said, is an unprecedented crisis for humanity that has led to an unprecedented lockdown across the country to prevent its spread.

"I hope you all are safe and healthy in this difficult phase that we are all going through. The next few weeks are very crucial in the fight against coronavirus," she said.

Stating that the 21-day complete lockdown in the country requires everyone to be extra cautious and careful, she asked students to strictly follow the advisories of social distancing and hygiene. "Stay at home. Stay healthy."

Nita, the wife of India's richest man Mukesh Abani, said the IB Diploma and Cambridge IGCSE exams have been cancelled and schools around the world have shut down. A total of 138 countries have implemented nationwide closures impacting 80 percent of total learners worldwide, which means over 1 billion students are affected.

"At Dhirubhai Ambani International School, we are committed to the holistic well-being of all our children. More than ever before now is a time for us to instill hope resilience and courage in our children," she said.

"While our campus remains closed, DAIS is commencing life teaching through our virtual school platform so that our children get the DAIS experience and education in the safety of their homes."

Stating that the details of the stay-at-home learning would be communicated shortly, she said the school misses its students but there is nothing more important than their safety, health and well-being.

"Remember that your teachers, your friends, and the entire DAIS family is always with you," she said. "I believe in each and every one of you. We will win this fight, and good times will be upon us again.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #coronvavirus #Dhirubhai Ambani School #education #India #Nita Ambani

