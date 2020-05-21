App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi's COVID-19 tally up by 47 to 1,425; no new deaths: BMC

Of the 47 new cases, the highest number of six cases was detected in Matunga Labour camp, followed by five in Mukund Nagar locality, the official added.

PTI

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,425 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum with the addition of 47 new patients on Thursday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

No new death due to the infection was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours. The death toll there so far is 56, the official said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:41 pm

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

