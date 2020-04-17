App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi's coronavirus count reaches 101 with 15 new cases

Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, said the BMC official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area reached 101 on Friday with 15 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital, he added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

A total of 10 coronavirus patients from this densely populated area have died so far.

Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar, Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, said the BMC official.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.