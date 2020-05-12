Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi COVID-19 case count climbs by 46 to 962; death toll 31: BMC

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, he said.
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates
The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, he said.
First Published on May 12, 2020 07:41 pm