Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi COVID-19 case count climbs by 46 to 962; death toll 31: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, he said.

