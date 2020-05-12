App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi COVID-19 case count climbs by 46 to 962; death toll 31: BMC

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

