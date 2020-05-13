App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi coronavirus count crosses 1,000, death toll at 40: BMC

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new COVID-19-related death was reported thereafter, BMC official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, considered to be the biggest slum of Asia, rose to 1,028 on Wednesday with 66 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new COVID-19-related death was reported thereafter, he said.

Close

These nine deaths had taken place on different dates but the information was collated on Tuesday, the official said.

Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

