Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | DGCA advises airlines to waive rescheduling, cancellation charges

The circular noted that the outbreak has posed serious challenges to the aviation industry, adding that "flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Directorate General of Civil Avaition (DGCA) has advised all airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charged. In a circular dated March 12, the aviation body has asked airlines to extend support to customers by waiving charges or by providing any other incentive.

This, it said, would be appropriate in the current scenario where the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unfolding. The circular noted that the outbreak has posed serious challenges to the aviation industry, adding that "flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis."

"In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," DGCA noted in the circular been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to and from India.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #aviation #Business #coronavirus #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.