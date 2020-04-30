App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Demand for ayurvedic health care products increases amid COVID-19 crisis

PM Modi recently highlighted the benefits of Ayurveda and urged people to "have a look" at AYUSH Ministry's protocol to stay fit, saying "good health is the harbinger of happiness"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for ayurvedic products with health benefits and immunity building qualities has increased across the nation, Business Standard has reported.

According to the report, companies like Dabur and Himalaya Wellness said they have seen an increase in demand for ayurvedic products across portfolios.

The demand for ayurvedic products has gone up, said the report quoting Harsha V Agarwal, director at Emami. The company is witnessing a strong demand for its key products, particularly the immunity booster range that includes Chyawanprash, Honey, Giloy tablets, Giloy Churna, Ashwagandha capsules and the recently launched Immunity Kit, the report said.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

In Himalaya, all products under the umbrella of wellness and immunity have witnessed a considerable increase in demand, Philipe Haydon, chief executive at The Himalaya Drug Company was quoted as saying. The company has seen a surge in demand, particularly in its Pure Herbs range such as Guduchi, Tulasi, Amalaki, Ashvagandha, as per the report.

The company has further seen the maximum spike in demand of its hand sanitizer, PureHands, which was launched in 2003, said the report quoting Haydon.

According to industry officials, the directives of the Ayush ministry, which were endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, helped push demand.

PM Modi recently highlighted the benefits of Ayurveda and urged people to "have a look" at AYUSH Ministry's protocol to stay fit, saying "good health is the harbinger of happiness".

Coronavirus state-wise tally

“The guidelines certainly helped drive awareness about Ayurveda and its benefits in building immunity,” Mukesh Mishra, marketing head — health care at Dabur India told the publication.

The demand for immunity-positioned supplements, including ayurvedic medicines and products has been increased as consumers pursue different ways to combat the novel coronavirus, the report said citing market tracker Euromonitor International. It is also optimistic that companies focused on Ayurveda are likely to see a sales boost in the near-term as consumer priorities shift to a complete focus on inner wellbeing, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.