Coronavirus pandemic | Demand for ayurvedic health care products increases amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for ayurvedic products with health benefits and immunity building qualities has increased across the nation, Business Standard has reported.

According to the report, companies like Dabur and Himalaya Wellness said they have seen an increase in demand for ayurvedic products across portfolios.

The demand for ayurvedic products has gone up, said the report quoting Harsha V Agarwal, director at Emami. The company is witnessing a strong demand for its key products, particularly the immunity booster range that includes Chyawanprash, Honey, Giloy tablets, Giloy Churna, Ashwagandha capsules and the recently launched Immunity Kit, the report said.

In Himalaya, all products under the umbrella of wellness and immunity have witnessed a considerable increase in demand, Philipe Haydon, chief executive at The Himalaya Drug Company was quoted as saying. The company has seen a surge in demand, particularly in its Pure Herbs range such as Guduchi, Tulasi, Amalaki, Ashvagandha, as per the report.

The company has further seen the maximum spike in demand of its hand sanitizer, PureHands, which was launched in 2003, said the report quoting Haydon.

According to industry officials, the directives of the Ayush ministry, which were endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, helped push demand.

PM Modi recently highlighted the benefits of Ayurveda and urged people to "have a look" at AYUSH Ministry's protocol to stay fit, saying "good health is the harbinger of happiness".

“The guidelines certainly helped drive awareness about Ayurveda and its benefits in building immunity,” Mukesh Mishra, marketing head — health care at Dabur India told the publication.

The demand for immunity-positioned supplements, including ayurvedic medicines and products has been increased as consumers pursue different ways to combat the novel coronavirus, the report said citing market tracker Euromonitor International. It is also optimistic that companies focused on Ayurveda are likely to see a sales boost in the near-term as consumer priorities shift to a complete focus on inner wellbeing, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)

