Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 06:29 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Delivery of newspapers, magazines prohibited in Maharashtra

The state government issued consolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines was prohibited as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government issued consolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

Although the print media has been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, the government stated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 06:20 pm

