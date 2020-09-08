Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since June 24

On a day when Delhi conducted 45,797 fresh COVID-19 tests – the highest conducted in one day so far – the national capital also registered 3,609 fresh coronavirus cases. With the spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases registered on September 8, Delhi now has a total COVID-19 caseload of 1,97,135.

This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases Delhi has seen since June 24, when the city had registered 3,788 new COVID-19 cases. Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate now is 10.66 percent, as per the September 8 health bulletin.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in a day comes after the Delhi government announced on August 26 that testing in the city would be doubled to 40,000 per day.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Delhi touched 4,618, with 19 deaths being registered on September 8. However, as many as 1,70,140 Delhiites have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease until now.

The alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi comes at a time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave his nod to resume metro rail services in the city in a staggered manner, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs directives.