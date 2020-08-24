172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-delhi-high-court-extends-all-interim-orders-till-october-31-5747331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi High Court extends all interim orders till October 31

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection.

PTI

The Delhi High Court Monday extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection.

If those whose interim bail is ending are required to surrender to the already congested and over-crowded jails, which may not be in a position to strictly maintain physical distancing amongst inmates, it may pose the risk of unchecked spread of the virus, the court said.

Close

The bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, considered the inherent vulnerability of the jails owing to serious space constraints, to effectively control, check and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

related news

It directed that the interim bail or parole granted to undertrials or convicts by the high court or trial courts, either before or after March 16, are being extended till October 31 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during the period.

On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Thereafter, the relief was extended from time to time.

Presently, the hearings in the high court and district courts are being done through video conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.