Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19

The minister was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 15 after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection. His condition is stable now though he still has fever, reported news agency ANI on June 16.

The 55-year-old minister was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level. He was brought to the hospital late night on June 15. He was then tested for COVID-19.

Jain had tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Following his tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and hoped that Jain recovers soon.

"Without worrying about your health, you were dedicated in service of people round-the-clock. Please take care and get well soon," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.