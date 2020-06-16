Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection. His condition is stable now though he still has fever, reported news agency ANI on June 16.

The 55-year-old minister was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level. He was brought to the hospital late night on June 15. He was then tested for COVID-19.

Jain had tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Following his tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and hoped that Jain recovers soon.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"Without worrying about your health, you were dedicated in service of people round-the-clock. Please take care and get well soon," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.