Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi HC orders convicts to share location, mark attendance via Google Maps, WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court has ordered convicts whose jail terms are being put on hold to mark their attendance via video calls on WhatsApp, and share their location using Google Maps.

The innovative bail conditions set by the court come at a time when convicts across the city are either being granted bail or their sentences being furloughed in order to decongest jails in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Justice Anup J Bhambhani, who has granted an interim suspension of sentences of three convicts in separate orders, has directed them to make a weekly video call to the investigating officer (IO) in their cases. In the event that the IO is not available due to any reason, the convicts have been directed to send their location and make a video call to the respective station house officer (SHO).

The judge asked them to use the 'drop-a-pin' feature on Google Maps so that the officer can verify the prisoner's presence and location and track them.

A 73-year-old retired school teacher, a 21-year-old man and an ATM van driver serving sentences in cases of a minor's rape, rash and negligent driving and defalcation of Rs 51 lakh cash respectively are the three convicts whose terms have been put on hold.

The three have also been asked to submit their mobile number with the jail superintendent and ensure that the number is kept active and switched on at all times.

The court directed the three convicts not to indulge in any activity that would prejudice the proceedings in the appeal and asked them to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent on expiry of the period of interim suspension of sentence.

Follow our full coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic here