you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi govt shuts all swimming pools in the national capital

On March 12, the Delhi government had declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on March 13.

The health department of the Delhi government had issued an order in this regard on March 12, the official said, adding swimming pools of all hotels and other entities, where people use the facilities, will be closed.

On March 12, the Delhi government had declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also issued an order, saying, "All educational institutions -- schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- will remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #health department

