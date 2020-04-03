Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi govt announces relief measures, launches dedicated WhatsApp helpline

The Delhi government has so far given Rs 5,000 each to 8 lakh beneficiaries under widow, differently abled and elderly pension schemes to help them overcome the crisis owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

In a briefing on April 3, Kejriwal said there are 384 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 58 are foreign travellers who are now in the state. As many as 259 infections are linked to the Nizammudin Markaz, a religious congregation held last month.

Talking about relief operations by the Delhi government, the chief minister said distribution of 7.5 kilograms of ration per person to the needy had started, which would benefit 71 lakh people. Around 60 percent have already received it.

The economically weaker segments who are severely affected by the lockdown, such as construction workers, and auto rickshaw and taxi drivers will also receive Rs 5,000 financial assistance. The state government has already opened 1,780 centres to feed the poor. Some 380 odd shelters have also been set up for migrant workers who are returning to their hometowns.

The Delhi government has also launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number to provide people accurate information about COVID-19. One has to send a 'hi' or 'hello' on '8800007722' to receive information on the disease, including symptoms, treatments and the Delhi government’s arrangements.

On April 4, Kejriwal will hold a special conference with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and parenting and education experts. The session, to be held at 3 p.m., is on 'parenting in the time of coronavirus', and will benefit 54 lakh Delhi students and their parents.