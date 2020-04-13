Coronavirus pandemic: Delhi demarcates 47 areas as containment zones

Here is a full list of places that have been sealed:
With Delhi seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the government has now sealed at least 47 areas, demarcating them as containment zones.
The national capital has reported a total of 1154 cases, with the death toll at 24.
Here is a full list of places that have been sealed:
1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 and 7 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
7. B Block Jhangirpuri
8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.
12. Vardhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092
17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks Old Seemapuri
19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
20. Pratapkhand , Jhilmil Colony
21. Affected area around H. No. A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
22. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi
23. Area of street/gali no. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby are of Abu Bakar Mazjid of Zakir Nagar (Core), rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
24. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, New Delhi
25. Gali no. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
26. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, New Delhi
27. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
28. H-Block, near Umra Mazjid, Abu Fazl Enclave, Delhi
29. E-Block, Abu Fazl Enclave, Delhi
30. H. No. 97-107, and H. No. 120 to 127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi
31. E-Block (E-284 to E-294), East of Kailash, Delhi
32. H.No. 53-55, and 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi
33. Gali no. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000), C Block, Jhangirpuri
34. E Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi
35. Shastri market, including JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh, New Delhi
36. Bengali Market / Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane
37. Sadar Bazaar (Central)
38. Chandni Mahal
39. Nabi Karim
40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Moti Nagar
41. In and around area of B-1 / 2, Paschim Vihar
42. In and around area of 11/3, second floor, Ashok Nagar
43. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi
44. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarover Garden, New Delhi
45. In and around area of A-1B/ 75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar, Delhi
46. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur, Delhi47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:01 pm