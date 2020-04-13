Coronavirus pandemic: Delhi demarcates 47 areas as containment zones

With Delhi seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the government has now sealed at least 47 areas, demarcating them as containment zones.

The national capital has reported a total of 1154 cases, with the death toll at 24.

Here is a full list of places that have been sealed:

1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 and 7 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka4. Dinpur Village5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas7. B Block Jhangirpuri8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.12. Vardhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 11009217. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden18. G, H, J, Blocks Old Seemapuri19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony20. Pratapkhand , Jhilmil Colony21. Affected area around H. No. A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi22. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi23. Area of street/gali no. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby are of Abu Bakar Mazjid of Zakir Nagar (Core), rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone24. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, New Delhi25. Gali no. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi26. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, New Delhi27. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi28. H-Block, near Umra Mazjid, Abu Fazl Enclave, Delhi29. E-Block, Abu Fazl Enclave, Delhi30. H. No. 97-107, and H. No. 120 to 127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi31. E-Block (E-284 to E-294), East of Kailash, Delhi32. H.No. 53-55, and 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi33. Gali no. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000), C Block, Jhangirpuri34. E Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi35. Shastri market, including JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh, New Delhi36. Bengali Market / Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane37. Sadar Bazaar (Central)38. Chandni Mahal39. Nabi Karim40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Moti Nagar41. In and around area of B-1 / 2, Paschim Vihar42. In and around area of 11/3, second floor, Ashok Nagar43. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi44. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarover Garden, New Delhi45. In and around area of A-1B/ 75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar, Delhi46. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur, Delhi47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi