live
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises vlogger for donating plasma, encourages others to follow suit

Karl Rock is originally a New Zealand national, who now resides in India. He runs a YouTube channel with more than 940,000 subscribers. 

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Screen grab of Karl Rock's vlog (Source: https___www.youtube.com_watch_v=eZX1dsZWQsI)
Screen grab of Karl Rock's vlog (Source: https___www.youtube.com_watch_v=eZX1dsZWQsI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has praised vlogger Karl Rock for donating plasma and posting a recording of the act to encourage other to do the same. Originally a New Zealand national, Rock now resides in Delhi, India and runs a YouTube channel with more than 940,000 subscribers.

Calling on others to follow the example, Kejriwal tweeted: "Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank. You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives."

A delighted Rock replied to Kejriwal saying: “Wah Arvind Kejriwal called me a Delhite... Such a nice thing to be called Thank you Ji.” He also linked the video in another reply to the CM’s tweet encouraging others with: “Thank you and Jai Hind. Please donate Plasma if you can, serving others is the greatest job you can do”

Close

Rock donated plasma at Delhi government’s plasma bank located at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital in Vasant Kunj. The plasma bank is the first such set up in the state and all plasma donated here will be used to treat coronavirus affected patients.

In the video Rock shares his experience of battling COVID-19 and explained his reasons for the donation. He also shared and explained the procedure, encouraging others who have recovered to also come forward.

The video posted on July 9, 2020 has already got 54,864 views and 5,600 likes on YouTube. On twitter Kejriwal’s post with the video attached has attracted 1,400 retweets and 6,900 likes.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #plasma donation

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.