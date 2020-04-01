App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Death toll in India rises to 38 with 3 more fatalities; total cases rises to 1,637

As per the health ministry's updated data at 9 am, three fresh deaths were reported since the last update on March 31. However, it could not be known from which parts of the country these three fatalities were reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on April 1 while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, the ministry stated.

Till Tuesday night, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).

Close

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The state-wise breakup of the cases was also not available immediately.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health Ministry #India #lockdown

