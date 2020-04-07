App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll in India rises to 124, number of cases rises to 4,789

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on April 7, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry's data updated at 6 pm, 13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh, three from Maharashtra, three from Rajasthan and one each from Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab.

Close

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths so far at 48, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each, Telangana, Punjab and Delhi seven each and Tamil Nadu with five fatalities.

related news

Karnataka has registered four deaths so far, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's data.

However, a PTI tally based on the figures reported by the states directly showed at least 143 deaths across the country, while the number of confirmed cases reached 4,998. Of them, 414 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to the states.

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 868, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi with 576 cases. Telengana has reported 364 cases followed by Kerala at 327 COVID-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh has 305  cases, Rajasthan 288 cases and Andhra Pradesh reported 266 coronavirus cases.

Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat. Jammu and Kashmir has 116 cases, West Bengal and Punjab have 91 positive patients each while Haryana has 90 cases and Odisha reported 42 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-two people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 31 patients and Assam 26. Chandigarh has 18 cases, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13 cases.

Ten cases each have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh each.  Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by  Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand has reported four cases and Manipur two. Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case of the infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.