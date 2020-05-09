App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,981; cases climb to 59,662

"Thus, around 29.91 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.  The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total 95 deaths deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.

First Published on May 9, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #India

