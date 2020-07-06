Coronavirus pandemic | Data shows increase in demand for home medical devices: Report

As cases continue to sour in India, sales data has shown a sharp increase in the demand for home medical devices related to COVID-19 such as pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers and inhalers, among other.

According to a report by The Indian Express, consumer demand for oximeters increased by 23 times while the demand for infrared thermometers increased by 26 times on Flipkart.

Similarly, on 1mg, which is one of India's largest online pharmaceutical platforms, the sale of oximeters surged 100 times that of May, when it was averaging sales in hundreds, according to the report.

Oximeters are used to measure the level of oxygen saturation in blood, while infrared thermometers are used to check temperature. According to the newspaper, other devices, such as glucometers used to read level of glucose in blood and inhalers also saw a spike of over 90 percent and 80 percent respectively on 1mg.

Moreover, according to the report, immunity supplements have also seen a 20 percent month-by-month rise in the past three months since the start of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating the use of products such as thermometers and scanners… we are witnessing an increasing demand for the same," a Flipkart spokesperson told the newspaper.

In fact, the report suggests that now, according to Google trends, the interest in Oximeters is more than it is in sanitisers. This increasing trend has been observed since the beginning of May.