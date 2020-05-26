App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 288; 412 fresh cases

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

PTI
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 288, while 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on Tuesday, taking the virus tally in the city to 14,465, authorities said.

The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 288, and the total number of cases mounted to 14,465.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 14,053, including 276 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 26, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

