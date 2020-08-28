172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-test-mandatory-for-mps-attending-parliament-monsoon-session-says-speaker-om-birla-5769161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 test mandatory for MPs attending Parliament Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also made it mandatory for the staffers and family members of all MPs to get coronavirus tests done before Parliament is in session.

Moneycontrol News


Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on August 28 that all Members of Parliament will have to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.

The Lok Sabha speaker has also made it mandatory for the staffers and family members of all MPs to get coronavirus tests done before Parliament is in session, reported News 18. Additionally, he will also commission random testing in Parliament.

Om Birla reviewed the preparations being made for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Doctor Randeep Guleria, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s Doctor Balram Bhargava. Delhi government representatives and officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were also present at the review meeting.

Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19

The speaker also informed after the meeting that the sitting arrangement has been made in line with the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, ensuring proper social distancing to avoid COVID-19 spread. He added that other arrangements have also been reviewed to provide maximum safety to all members.

The 18-day Monsoon Session will begin on September 14, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and 11 ordinances are listed to be passed during this period.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 test #Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla #Parliament session

