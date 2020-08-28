Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 test mandatory for MPs attending Parliament Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also made it mandatory for the staffers and family members of all MPs to get coronavirus tests done before Parliament is in session.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on August 28 that all Members of Parliament will have to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.
The Lok Sabha speaker has also made it mandatory for the staffers and family members of all MPs to get coronavirus tests done before Parliament is in session, reported News 18. Additionally, he will also commission random testing in Parliament.
Om Birla reviewed the preparations being made for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Doctor Randeep Guleria, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s Doctor Balram Bhargava. Delhi government representatives and officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were also present at the review meeting.
Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19