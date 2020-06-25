App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crosses 70,000: BMC

Mumbai reported 1,365 new cases and 58 deaths since Wednesday evening, said a BMC release.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The number of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital crossed 70,000 while the death toll due to the pandemic exceeded 4,000 on Thursday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai reported 1,365 new cases and 58 deaths since Wednesday evening, said a BMC release.

The tally of cases in the city rose to 70,990 and death toll reached 4,060, it added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

With 2,141 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 39,151, informed the BMC.

The city has now 27,779 active cases while 790 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

