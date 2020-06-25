Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crosses 70,000: BMC

The number of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital crossed 70,000 while the death toll due to the pandemic exceeded 4,000 on Thursday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai reported 1,365 new cases and 58 deaths since Wednesday evening, said a BMC release.

The tally of cases in the city rose to 70,990 and death toll reached 4,060, it added.

With 2,141 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 39,151, informed the BMC.

The city has now 27,779 active cases while 790 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

