you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 tally in Dharavi goes up to 1,715 with 41 new cases: BMC

Of the 41 new patients, as many as seven were found in Matunga Labour Camp locality of Dharavi alone, he said.

PTI

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, rose to 1,715 on Friday after 41 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

No new death was reported in Dharavi, due to which the toll remained unchanged at 70, the official said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

