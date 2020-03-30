App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 patient from Darjeeling dies, Bengal toll rises to two

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 22 in West Bengal, including the two deaths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Representative Image: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A 54-year-old woman from Darjeeling district, infected with the novel coronavirus, died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on March 30, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to two.

The woman from Kalimpong breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

She had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter. Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official told news agency PTI.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Last week, a 57-year-old man from Kolkata died from COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 177 countries. Today is the sixth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,071. The Union Health Ministry has said 96 people have recovered so far, and 27 have died.

Globally, there have been over 7.24 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 34,000 people have died so far. The United States, Italy and Spain have registered more cases than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is purported to affect the global economy and the stock market grievously.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #west bengal

