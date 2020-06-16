Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for travelling to Kerala on chartered flights

Expatriates in Gulf countries who are travelling to Kerala on special chartered flights must get tested for the novel coronavirus infection and produce a COVID-19 negative certificate from June 20, reported Khaleej Times.

K Ellangovan, principal secretary, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department, confirmed the report as he told the publication over the phone that the COVID-19 test result is required for those people coming on chartered flights from the Gulf countries.

Every such passenger requires to have a COVID-19 test certificate. The rule will come into force from June 20 onwards, said the report.

The requirement of the COVID-19 test is mandatory for all chartered flights for which approval letters have already been issued, as per the report.

The rule will affect travel plans, say companies and associations operating chartered flights from the UAE to Kerala.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Abu Dhabi, which started operating chartered flights from June 13 with the first flight to Kannur district of Kerala, hoped that the state government will review its decision. KMCC Abu Dhabi has reportedly received approval to operate 40 private chartered flights and plans to repatriate more than 6,800 stranded people to Kerala.

Currently, people are flying on chartered flights to Kerala after a rapid test, KMCC Abu Dhabi president Shukoorali Kallungal told the paper. It is an effective way to detect positive cases and is the same test that is done for passengers taking special flights under Government of India’s Vande Bharat Mission, he said.

We don't understand why there is a need for additional tests only for those on chartered flights, Kallungal was quoted as saying.

The Indian government started the Vande Bharat mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The KMCC president says the mandatory COVID-19 test for those onboard special chartered flights is impractical in the present situation, considering the time taken to receive test results and make travel arrangements, said the report.

Also, he asked the Kerala government to bear expenses for the test if it is mandatory, as it is not right to ask distressed, jobless and poor people to pay for the swab test, added the report.

