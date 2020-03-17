App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 may lose potency in summer, re-emerge in winter: Report

Many are hoping that warmer weather will decrease the transmission of the coronavirus, but this is just a hope and not a fact, said David Cennimo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In India, the novel coronavirus is going to lose potency in summer and is expected to show up again in winters, The Times of India has reported citing experts.

India has reported three coronavirus fatalities so far as the number of positive cases has risen to 126, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The COVID-19 is the third highly pathogenic human coronavirus to impact the planet in the last two decades after SARS and MERS, said the report citing World Health Organization (WHO) and experts currently involved in research and treatment.

It can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid weather, they said. Also, even if the virus loses potency in the summer, there are chances that it will re-emerge next winter, the researchers told the publication.

According to David Cennimo, who studies infectious diseases at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, many are hoping that warmer weather will decrease the transmission of the coronavirus. But, this is just hope and not a fact, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

“Endemic coronaviruses and influenza have been in our populations for years, and have equilibrated. When a new pathogen is introduced, there are so many susceptible people it can spread to exponentially and not achieve equilibrium for some time. Further, there are warm climates continuing to see transmission,” Cennimo told the publication.

He further raised concern that the coronavirus can establish in the population and become another endemic virus. For instance, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza virus continues to be in circulation to this day, he said. “So we may well see Covid-19 next winter,” added Cennimo.

Meanwhile, a senior pulmonologist said that no one had dismissed the possibility of transmission through summer and urged to be prepared against the virus, the report added.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.