Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 is here to stay, WHO envoy suggests

The novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 24,000 people across the globe, is going to be the “new reality”, warned World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for coronavirus pandemic David Nabarro.

Warning of a future where coronavirus infections would be common, he said identifying those infected during the first outbreak and isolating them to prevent transmission would help “flatten the curve”, India Today reported.

Nabarro said: “I believe that the world will have to learn to live with the corona in our midst, and that means, being on a constant defence everywhere as we do with other infectious diseases. Then, you can avoid these giant outbreaks occurring. The whole world, on alert, ready to pounce as soon as these new cases emerge. I don’t think we can, at this stage, talk about ending the pandemic. It’s going to be the new reality for everybody.”

Commenting on the benefits of a complete lockdown, the WHO official said such dramatic actions will help reduce the intensity of the coronavirus pandemic that seems to double every other day.

Stressing on the need for government intervention, he reiterated how person-to-person transmissions of the deadly virus must be stopped. To do so, infected persons will have to be kept away from healthy individuals, so that the virus is not passed on and spread further.

He added that the best way to go about it would be to isolate people exhibiting COVID-19 for a minimum of 14 days. While a complete lockdown is an effective tool to achieve this, the measure needs to be coupled with community-level efforts such as strict social distancing.

Talking about the chances of the novel coronavirus outbreak worsening in India, Nabarro said the size of India’s population and underdeveloped public health service indeed pose a threat.

He assured that rapid government action may bring about a positive change in the situation later, but right now, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are bound to increase in India, just like they did in other countries.