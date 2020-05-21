App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in India reaches 3,435; confirmed cases jump to 1.12 lakh

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 63,624, while 45,300 people have recovered so far, latest date from the ministry showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The death toll in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 3,435 and the number of confirmed cases reached 1,12,359 on May 21, according to the Union Health Ministry. This was an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 confirmed cases in the 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,300 people have recovered so far, latest date from the ministry showed. The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

"Thus, around 40.32 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official told news agency PTI.

Of the 132 deaths reported since May 20 morning, 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, two in Telangana, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Odisha.

(With input from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

