Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in India nears 5,600, confirmed cases at 1.98 lakh

The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in India increased to 5,598 on June 2, with 204 more fatalities being reported. As many as 8,171 new COVID-19 cases took the number of infections to 1,98,706, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbed to 97,581 and as many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data.

Around 48.07 percent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

Out of the 204 more deaths since morning of June 1, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

There were three more fatalities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra tops the list with 2,362 out of the total 5,598 deaths, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh and 335 in West Bengal.

There have been 217 coronavirus deaths so far in Uttar Pradesh, while 198 succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, 184 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

The toll due to the pandemic reached 52 in Karnataka and 45 in Punjab, while 31 people died in Jammu and Kashmir and 24 in Bihar.

Twenty-one people died from the pathogen in Haryana, followed by 10 in Kerala and seven in Odisha.

There have been six COVID-19 fatalities in Uttarakhand, while five people each died in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Chandigarh and Assam registered four deaths each so far, while there has been a fatality each in Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

