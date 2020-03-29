Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases surge past 1,000 in India, 27 dead

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has risen to over 1,000, according to the Union Health Ministry.

This number includes reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the total deaths so far.

"Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 27; positive cases increase to 1024," the Health Ministry said.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 6 deaths, Gujarat 5, Karnataka 3, Madhya Pradesh 2, Delhi 2, Jammu and Kashmir 2 and Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have reported one each.

The ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 901, while 95 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ''lakshman rekha'' of their homes in the next three weeks.

The lockdown lead to large scale exodus of migrant labours from cities to their native places as they were left to fend for themselves.

The Prime Minister on March 29 sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, saying it was a question of life and death and expressed confidence that "we will definitely win the battle" against coronavirus menace.