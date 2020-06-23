App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases in India rise to 4.4 lakh; recovery rate at 56%

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to around 56.38 percent after 10,994 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.4 lakh on June 23 after 14,933 people tested positive for the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, in a single day.

The death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

The number of recoveries also surged with 2.4 lakh patients cured so far, while there were 1.7 lakh active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8.00 am. One patient has migrated.

related news

During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients recovered — taking India's recovery rate to around 56.38 percent, an official said.

Also read: Coronavirus state-wise tally on June 23

Of the 312 fresh fatalities reported till June 23 morning, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, nine from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.