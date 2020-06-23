Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases in India rise to 4.4 lakh; recovery rate at 56%

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.4 lakh on June 23 after 14,933 people tested positive for the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, in a single day.

The death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The number of recoveries also surged with 2.4 lakh patients cured so far, while there were 1.7 lakh active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8.00 am. One patient has migrated.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients recovered — taking India's recovery rate to around 56.38 percent, an official said.

Also read: Coronavirus state-wise tally on June 23

Of the 312 fresh fatalities reported till June 23 morning, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, nine from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)