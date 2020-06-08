App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.5 lakh-mark, recovery rate at 48.3%

India's recovery rate has surged to 48.3 percent with 1.24 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With 206 more fatalities, India’s death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surged to 7,135 on June 8, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases. The total number of confirmed cases include foreign nationals.

The number of active cases in India stands at 1,25,381. About 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Thus, around 48.36 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 206 deaths reported since morning of June 7, 91 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 13 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, and one each in Odisha and Punjab.

Out of the total 7,135 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths.

The death toll reached 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Karnataka and 51 in Punjab.

Also read: Coronavirus state-wise tally June 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 20,000

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 41 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 30 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 28 from Haryana, 15 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and seven from Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each and Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

