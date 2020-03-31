App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders

Many borrowers, credit cardholders and mutual fund investors have received SMSes from their lenders reminding them that they need to maintain sufficient balance on the due date. Among others, such messages have been received by people who have taken personal, auto and home loans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With many getting payment reminders, confusion prevails among borrowers, term-plan investors and credit cardholders over the implementation of the three-month moratorium on all loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of measures to alleviate hardships faced by people, the Reserve Bank, on March 27, announced a slew of steps, including a three-month moratorium on loan repayments.

Many borrowers, credit cardholders and mutual fund investors have received SMSes from their lenders reminding them that they need to maintain sufficient balance on the due date. Among others, such messages have been received by people who have taken personal, auto and home loans.

Close

An SBI Cards customer from the city received an SMS on March 29 asking him to pay the minimum balance for payment on the annual charge even though the person is yet to activate his credit card.

related news

On March 28, a Navi Mumbai homemaker who has a monthly investment plan from ICICI Lombard received a message asking her to maintain the EMI amount in the bank account. On March 29, her husband got a call from his insurance broker regarding payment towards a plan taken from HDFC Ergo.

An American Express credit card customer from the city also received a payment reminder on March 30.

When contacted, a public sector bank official admitted that such messages are being sent to customers as the moratorium decision has to be approved by the board of each lender but in many cases, the board meetings have not taken place due to the nationwide lockdown.

According to a banker, customers would have to inform their banks that they want to avail the benefit of the moratorium.

"Wherever there is a standing instruction, the customer has to inform the bank that he or she wants EMIs to be deferred. Otherwise, installments will be deducted," a senior public sector banker said.

RBI has taken a slew of measures, including a 75-basis points cut in the repo rate, in the wake of the situation arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,250 people and has claimed over 30 lives so far in the country.

There is also a three-month moratorium on payments on all types of loans and lenders have been directed not to treat such non-payments as NPAs or make bad loan provisions for them.

The regulator has asked credit information bureaux not to report non-performing assets during the moratorium period.

Another senior banker told PTI that the moratorium should not be seen as a kind of write-off.

"This is not a loan write-off by the government. This is just an option to delay the payments for those customers whose jobs have been affected due to the lockdown or salaries been delayed because of the same.

"Ultimately, each customer has to clear his or her dues and even the interest component of the three EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) during the moratorium period will accrue to the principal,” the banker said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #banking #Business #coronavirus #India

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.