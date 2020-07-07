Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 7 lakh-mark, death toll at 20,160

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India crossed the seven lakh-mark on July 7, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on July 7, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 7,19,665. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 20,160.

While 4,39,948 patients had recovered, 2,59,557 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the third country to register seven lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at around 60 percent.

Globally, there have been over 1.16 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 5.3 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. This lockdown, now called ‘Unlock 2’, has been extended till July 31.