Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 6 lakh-mark, death toll at 17,834

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the six lakh-mark in India on July 2, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on July 2, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 6,04,641. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 17,834.

While 3,59,860 patients had recovered, 2,26,947 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the fourth country to register six lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases so far.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The recovery rate was gradually improving and now stands at around 59 percent.

Globally, there have been over 1.07 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 5.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. This lockdown, now called ‘Unlock 2’, has been extended till July 31.