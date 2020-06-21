Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 13,254

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the four lakh-mark in India on June 21, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on June 21, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 4,10,461. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 13,254.

While 2,27,756 patients had recovered, 1,69,451 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the fourth country to register four lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate was gradually improving and has been hovering above the 50 percent-mark for the last week.

Globally, there have been over 87.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 4.6 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24. This lockdown, now called ‘Unlock 1’, has been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month.