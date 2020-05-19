Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the one lakh-mark in India on May 19, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on May 19, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 1,01,139. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 3,163.

While 39,174 patients had recovered, 58,802 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the eleventh country to register one lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases so far.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Globally, there have been over 47.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 3.18 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain are the most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24. This lockdown has been extended till May 31.

(Please check back for more details)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic



