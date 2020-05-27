Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.5 lakh-mark; death toll at 4,337

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark in India on May 27, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on May 27, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 1,51,767. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 4,337.

While 64,426 patients had recovered, 83,004 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the tenth country to register 1.5 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases so far.

Globally, there have been over 55.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 3.5 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24. This lockdown has been extended till May 31.

