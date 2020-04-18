App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Conditional resumption of some activities from Apr 20: Maha CM

The decision had been taken to ensure that the economic cycle moves on, he said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

aharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20 based on compliance with norms which are in place to combat coronavirus.



However, the decision to restart businesses will not be applicable to coronavirus containment areas, he said.

There would be no relaxation in rules which make use of face masks, social distancing and hygiene compulsory, the chief minister added.

People will get essential supplies but crowding for shopping will not be allowed, he added.

As per the revised guidelines to mitigate hardship caused by lockdown, select activities have been allowed subject to strict compliance of existing guidelines, he said.

Educational, training and coaching institutions shall remain closed, but they can resort to online teaching, Thackeray said.

MNREGA works will be allowed with social distancing and use of face masks, and priority will be given for irrigation and water conservation works, the chief minister said

Activities related to supply chain of essential goods, whether in manufacturing, wholesale or retail trade of essential goods through local stores, large brick and motor stores or e-commerce companies, will be allowed, except in containment areas.

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 08:06 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

