App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Complete lockdown in Patna from July 10-16 as COVID-19 cases surge

Except for the essential services, markets, offices and other commercial activities will be prohibited during the lockdown period in the state capital, the order said.

PTI

A complete lockdown has been ordered in Patna from July 10 to July 16 due to a sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday. An order to this effect was issued by Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi.

Except for the essential services, markets, offices and other commercial activities will be prohibited during the lockdown period in the state capital, the order said.

The decision comes on a day Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases, of which Patna alone accounted for 235.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 13,274, the health department said in its daily update on Wednesday.

This is the first instance of the state's coronavirus count crossing the 700-mark in one day.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Patna

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.