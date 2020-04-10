App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Community kitchen, food bank set up at Indian Youth Congress headquarters

The mega kitchen is already providing food to thousands of people. Food packets are also being supplied directly to the needy people across several areas in Delhi, Srinivas said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A community kitchen and a food bank have been set up at the headquarters of the Indian Youth Congress at Raisina Road in the national capital for people affected by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, president of the outfit Srinivas B V said on Friday.

The IYC headquarters, a sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, has established a 24x7 food bank to supply fresh food and clean drinking water. An automatic machine capable of making 1,000 'chapatis' within an hour has also been set up at the kitchen, he said.

The mega kitchen is already providing food to thousands of people. Food packets are also being supplied directly to the needy people across several areas in Delhi, Srinivas said.

Close

"The nation is fighting an unknown and unprecedented enemy in the form of a global pandemic.

related news

"In this hour of need, we at the Indian Youth Congress remain determined and firm to shoulder the responsibility bestowed upon all responsible citizens and organisations of the country to help the underprivileged in this fight against COVID-19 and its effects," he said.

The IYC  is also running various campaigns to attend to the needs of the underprivileged people, those who are devoid of food, groceries and basic medical supplies, across the nation, he said.

All the volunteers involved with preparation and distribution of food have been instructed to strictly follow social distancing guidelines. Every activity is being closely monitored and mirco-managed by IYC incharge  Krishna Allavaru and Srinivas BV, said Amreesh Ranjan Pandey, IYC media incharge.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Indian Youth Congress

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.