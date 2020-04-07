App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Coal India arm SECL sends 50 employees to home quarantine

The move was taken after a participant of a religious gathering tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Coal India-arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district has sent about 50 employees to home quarantine after they attended a religious event, Business Standard has reported.

The move was taken after a participant of the religious gathering tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the report.

The religious event was held on April 3, in which people – all belonging to a minority community – participated by defying the health guidelines and also curfew-like lockdown imposed by the Chhattisgarh government, said the report, citing Korba district administration.

Close

After the event, one of the persons present in the event was tested positive for coronavirus. The person had been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Among the other participants, about 50 were working with a coal mining project of SECL. Taking note of it, the SECL management issued an order asking the employees not to report on duty and stay in the 28-day home quarantine starting April 6.

These employees were part of mining operation in the underground mine of the SECL, said the report.

Meanwhile, state-owned CIL has developed a sanitising chamber for disinfecting its mine workers and containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the world.

The sanitising chamber at one of the mines of SECL has already been commissioned, an official told news agency PTI. Each worker of SECL at the Bartunga Hill Mine in Chhattisgarh enters the sanitising chamber where a disinfectant is sprayed over the full-body, making the worker safe and sanitised, the official said.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Chhattisgarh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.