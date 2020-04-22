Coronavirus pandemic | Clinical trials of plasma therapy start in Ahmedabad

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted permission to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients across public hospitals to test the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy, the Business Standard has reported.

Among the commissioned trials sponsored by the ICMR, the country’s apex health research organisation, one is set to begin on 20 patients in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, said the report, adding that the plan is to have 20-25 such trials across India.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 20,000 people in India and taken 640 lives, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There are no approved treatments for COVID-19 and, currently, the disease is being managed with supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation besides treatment offered on a case-to-case basis depending on comorbidities, the report suggested. Comorbidity refers to one or more diseases or conditions that occur along with another condition in the same person at the same time.

In the absence of any specific treatment, the disease is widely spreading across the globe.

Meanwhile, several treatment strategies are being tested across the world, including the use of a protein called Interferon alpha-2b that is expected to reduce the viral load, said the report.

Amid all this, trials approved by ICMR are critical to arrive at an approved line of treatment.

Earlier, a city-based private hospital had been given the nod by ICMR to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy.

This was stated by the Drugs Controller General of India in a letter to HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology Speciality Centre.

The permission was granted on April 20 under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.

Sharing the letter on his Twitter handle, the Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, wrote, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform ICMR agreed to our request and has given permission for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Inst of Oncology."