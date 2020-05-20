App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

But, no examination centre will be allowed to operate in containment zones keeping the safety of the students in mind.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on May 20 that Class 10 and 12 board exams will be exempted from the coronavirus-induced lockdown rules.

He took to Twitter to declare that board exams for both Class 10 and 12 will be conducted and the students will be ferried to the examination centres in special buses that the respective state governments will have to arrange.

He wrote in the social media post:

Shah also pointed out that social distancing measures will have to be followed strictly during the exercise to curb novel coronavirus spread; hand sanitisers and face masks will also be mandatory.

Close

He also attached a letter to his tweet, which is undersigned by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and mandates thermal screening for all persons at the examination centres.

The letter also makes it compulsory for the exam schedule to be staggered.

Besides, no examination centre will be allowed to operate in containment zones keeping the safety of the students in mind.

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:07 pm

