Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on May 20 that Class 10 and 12 board exams will be exempted from the coronavirus-induced lockdown rules.

He took to Twitter to declare that board exams for both Class 10 and 12 will be conducted and the students will be ferried to the examination centres in special buses that the respective state governments will have to arrange.



Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety. pic.twitter.com/P4ULsmbPVv

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 20, 2020

Shah also pointed out that social distancing measures will have to be followed strictly during the exercise to curb novel coronavirus spread; hand sanitisers and face masks will also be mandatory.

He also attached a letter to his tweet, which is undersigned by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and mandates thermal screening for all persons at the examination centres.

The letter also makes it compulsory for the exam schedule to be staggered.

Besides, no examination centre will be allowed to operate in containment zones keeping the safety of the students in mind.



